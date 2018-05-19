Rookie Aaron Wise joins Leishman atop Nelson leaderboard

(AP Photo/Eric Gay'). Wild flowers line the fair way as golfers Tom Lovelady, Rory Sabbatini and Ben Crane, walk up the first fairway during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in Dallas Saturday, May 19, 2018.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay'). Jordan Spieth hits off the third tee during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in Dallas, Saturday, May 19, 2018.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay'). Marc Leishman, of Australia, and the gallery watch Leishman's approach shot to the fifth green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in Dallas, Saturday, May 19, 2018.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Aaron Wise follows his shot off the eighth tee during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Dallas, Texas.

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) - Aaron Wise shot a 3-under 68 in much windier conditions Saturday on the new Trinity Forest course, pulling even with Marc Leishman for the third-round lead at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

The 21-year-old PGA Tour rookie had consecutive birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 before a bogey on the final hole to fall into a tie at 17-under 196. He won the 2016 NCAA individual title as a sophomore at Oregon.

Leishman shot 69 after setting a 36-hole tournament record previously shared by Tiger Woods.

Hometown star Jordan Spieth couldn't make a move from eight shots back, shooting par 71 and falling 10 strokes behind.

Wind gusted above 25 mph at times after two rounds of calmer conditions and lower scores on the treeless, links-style layout a few miles south of downtown Dallas. The Nelson spent the previous 35 years on a more conventional venue in suburban Irving.

Kevin Na (69) and Matt Jones (68) both bogeyed the par-4 18th to finish at 13 under. Jimmy Walker shot 70 with a double bogey on the final hole that dropped him to 12 under, with Brian Gay, who bogeyed 18 for a 72.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.