The Latest: Allmendinger, Elliott advance to All-Star race - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: Allmendinger, Elliott advance to All-Star race

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - The Latest on the NASCAR All-Star race (all times local):

6:56 p.m.

A.J. Allmendinger edged Chase Elliott and Erik Jones to win the final 10-lap shootout of the Open and earn a spot in the NASCAR All-Star race.

It is the second time Allmendinger has won the Open.

He used a nifty blocking move on Jones on the final lap and held on to win to advance for a shot at $1 million.

"We were either crashing or I was going to win this thing," Allmendinger said.

He joins Alex Bowman and Daniel Suarez, who won the first two stages of the Open.

It wasn't all bad news for Elliott. Shortly after the race he learned he advanced to the All-Star race by virtue of the winning the fan vote. Alex Bowman and Daniel Suarez won the first two stages of the Open and will also be in the 21-car field.

___

6:37 p.m.

Daniel Suarez has joined Alex Bowman in qualifying for the NASCAR All-Star race.

Suarez won the second stage of the Open and will have a shot at the $1 million first place prize. Bowman won the first stage.

"I'm happy to be in the big show one more time," Suarez said.

The winner of the third and final stage of the Open - a 10-lap shootout - will also advance to the All-Star race. The final spot in the 21-car field will be filled by the winner of the fan vote.

___

6:34 p.m.

Alex Bowman has won the first stage of the Open on Saturday night to qualify for the NASCAR All-Star race.

Three other drivers will advance to the All-Star race - two more from the Open and another who wins the fan vote - to fill out the field of 21 drivers racing for the $1 million first place price.

"I will take it for sure," Bowman said. "It means a lot to all of these guys to be a part of that."

Bowman, racing in his No. 88 Chevy, edged Erik Jones to capture the first of three stages.

___

More AP auto racing: https://racing.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: 2 arrests in fatal shooting after Georgia graduation

    Police: 2 arrests in fatal shooting after Georgia graduation

    Friday, May 18 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-05-19 03:50:29 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:42 PM EDT2018-05-19 23:42:02 GMT
    School safety chief says 2 people hospitalized with gunshot wounds after argument outside high school graduation ceremony south of Atlanta.More >>
    School safety chief says 2 people hospitalized with gunshot wounds after argument outside high school graduation ceremony south of Atlanta.More >>

  • Latest: Attorney cites bullying reports; school says untrue

    Latest: Attorney cites bullying reports; school says untrue

    Saturday, May 19 2018 9:58 AM EDT2018-05-19 13:58:08 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-05-19 23:41:56 GMT
    A hospital treating three of the people injured in a mass shooting at a Texas high school says one of them, a minor, is in good condition and the other two are in critical condition.More >>
    A hospital treating three of the people injured in a mass shooting at a Texas high school says one of them, a minor, is in good condition and the other two are in critical condition.More >>

  • Hawaii lava flow ramps up as new magma mixes with old

    Hawaii lava flow ramps up as new magma mixes with old

    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:30 AM EDT2018-05-19 05:30:53 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-05-19 23:41:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Lava crosses the road near Pohoiki Road, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Several open fissure vents are still producing lava splatter and flow in evacuated areas. Gas is also pouring from the vents, cloaking homes and...(AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Lava crosses the road near Pohoiki Road, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Several open fissure vents are still producing lava splatter and flow in evacuated areas. Gas is also pouring from the vents, cloaking homes and...
    Hawaii officials warned residents that fast-moving lava was approaching an area near homes that were previously destroyed by eruptions from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.More >>
    Hawaii officials warned residents that fast-moving lava was approaching an area near homes that were previously destroyed by eruptions from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly