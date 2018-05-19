Dodgers' Rich Hill has no solution for recurring blister

By BEN NUCKOLS
AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - Blisters on the middle finger of his pitching hand are nothing new for veteran Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill, but the latest one is worse than usual and he doesn't know how to solve the problem.
Hill threw just two pitches against the Washington Nationals on Saturday night before he was pulled with a recurrence of the blister problem that has already put him on the disabled list twice this season.
"It's frustrating as anything for me. To go out there and put the bullpen and team in this position," Hill said after the Dodgers used seven relievers to piece together a 5-4 win over the Washington Nationals and sweep a doubleheader. "Unfortunately, I don't have answers at this time for the blister issue."
Hill said he felt something "break open" on his second-to-last warmup pitch, and his fingernail was broken and bloody when he left the game.
"Just continued to pitch," he said. "I know at some point I'd have to come out."
Blisters have plagued the 38-year-old Hill for the past several seasons. The sweeping curveball that helped him revive his career exerts pressure on his middle finger that causes the skin to tear.
"Rich is frustrated as we all are," manager Dave Roberts said. "It was clearly sliced, essentially. This is as bad as I've seen it since he's been here. I don't know what the timeline is. We have to make sure it's right and can sustain itself before we get him back."
___
AP freelance writer Ben Standig contributed to this report.
___
Follow Ben Nuckols on Twitter at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
