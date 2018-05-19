One person shot in Smoketown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood.

A call came in at 8:31 p.m. of a shooting in the 600 block of E. Broadway, close to the BP Gas Station, Metrosafe said.

Police arrived and found one victim who had been shot.

The victim had life threatening injuries and was transported to UofL Hospital, Metrosafe said.

No other information was immediately available.

