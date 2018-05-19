One person shot in Smoketown, suspect arrested

At the scene of the shooting on E. Broadway. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have arrested one person in connection to a shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood.

Munye Adan. 33, is charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence after police were called to the 600 block of E. Broadway at a convenience store for a report of a shooting Saturday evening.

When police arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UofL Hospital with serious injuries.

Adan was observed on video surveillance shooting the victim with a handgun, police said. Adan then admitted to accidentally shooting the victim and then placing the weapon in the bathroom after officers arrived on scene.

Adan is expected to be in court on Monday, May 21.

