Legally blind woman could see son for the first time with eSight glasses

A blind Hanover woman hopes to see her son for the first time. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

HANOVER, IN (WAVE) - A chance to see could be in reach for one Indiana woman who has been legally blind for almost half of her life.

TIME magazine called eSight Glasses one of the best inventions of 2017. For a Hanover woman, they’re providing hope that she may one day be able to see her son.

“Anything that happens, he can make me laugh - he’s just an upbeat person and is always happy,” Bridgett Riley said of her 2-year-old son Hunter.

Twenty-two year old Riley was diagnosed with stargardt disease ten years ago. She has suffered progressive vision loss since.

Despite that, Riley graduated high school, had a child, and is now enrolled in college.

“I wish I could see him the way other people do,” Riley said. “I wish I knew how blue his eyes are. Everybody’s always like ‘his hair is so blond.’ Well I want to know how blond he is. I want to know what he looks like.”

Riley can see shapes but not details or colors.

“I can’t see him like other parents can see their children and I want that,” Riley said.

Bridgett got a glimpse of what that might feel like a few weeks ago when her parents took her to Columbus, Ohio to try eSight glasses.

It’s a new device that allows some blind people to see by instantly recording and enhancing HD videos.

“I was able to see my dad and my mom for the first time in 10 years and it was amazing,” Riley said.

Riley wasn’t able to bring Hunter on the trip with her. Now, she’s hoping to raise the money to bring a pair of the glasses home with her so she can see him for the first time.

They cost almost $10,000.

To learn more about eSight and to help Riley, click here.



