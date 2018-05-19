Deadly accident in Shively

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is dead after an accident in Shively, Metrosafe said.

A call came in at 9:35 p.m. of a car accident on Dixie Highway and Kendall Lane.

First responders arrived and found one victim, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

There was one vehicle involved in the crash, Metrosafe said.

No other information was immediately available.

