Deadly accident in Shively

A call came in at 9:35 p.m. of a car accident on Dixie Highway and Kendall Lane.More >>
A call came in at 9:35 p.m. of a car accident on Dixie Highway and Kendall Lane.More >>
Police are responding to a shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood, Metrosafe said.More >>
Police are responding to a shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood, Metrosafe said.More >>
The cause of the crash is under investigation.More >>
The cause of the crash is under investigation.More >>
Kentucky State Police say they are searching for an inmate who escaped after he left jail for court-approved work release.More >>
Kentucky State Police say they are searching for an inmate who escaped after he left jail for court-approved work release.More >>
The inaugural Sweat4Syria 5K raised more than $10,000 for four refugee families resettling in Louisville.More >>
The inaugural Sweat4Syria 5K raised more than $10,000 for four refugee families resettling in Louisville.More >>