Pedestrian struck, killed in PRP

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is dead after an accident in Pleasure Ridge Park, Metrosafe said.

A call came in at 9:35 p.m. of a car accident on Dixie Highway and Kendall Road.

First responders arrived and found one victim, a female pedestrian, who was later pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle going southbound on Dixie Highway, the Louisville Metro Police

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and the Traffic Unit is continuing its investigation, the LMPD said.

