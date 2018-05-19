Pedestrian killed in Valley Station identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The victim in Saturdays deadly accident in Valley Station has been identified, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said on Sunday.

The pedestrian, who was struck and killed while trying to cross the street, was Vanessa Paige Powell, 28, of Louisville, Ky.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene. She died of blunt force trauma.

On Saturday, a call came in at 9:35 p.m. of a car accident on Dixie Highway and Kendall Road.?

First responders arrived and found one victim, a female pedestrian, who was later pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle going southbound on Dixie Highway.

The woman, who police said was in her late 20s, was attempting to cross Dixie Highway from west to east when she was struck. The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking into whether the woman may have been impaired at the time of the collision.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Charges against the driver are not expected. The LMPD also said impairment is not suspected on the driver's part.

