Pedestrian struck, killed in Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is dead after an accident in Valley Station.

A call came in at 9:35 p.m. of a car accident on Dixie Highway and Kendall Road.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

First responders arrived and found one victim, a female pedestrian, who was later pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle going southbound on Dixie Highway. The woman, who police say is in her late 20's, was attempting to cross Dixie Highway from west to east when she was struck. LMPD is looking into whether the woman may have been impaired at the time of the collision.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Charges against the driver are not expected. LMPD also said impairment is not suspected on the drivers part.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.