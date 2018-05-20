Mike Hartnett: Notes after Justify's Preakness triumph

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If Justify wins the Belmont Stakes he will become the first undefeated Triple Crown winner since Seattle Slew.

The Preakness victory was the seventh for trainer Bob Baffert which ties R.W. Walden for most wins in the Second Jewel. Also, Justify's win at Pimlico gave Baffert his 14th victory in Triple Crown races, which ties Wayne Lukas for the all-time mark.

All five of Baffert's Kentucky Derby winners came back to capture the Preakness.

For the first time in his young career, Justify did not record a triple Beyer speed figure. Still, the 97 figure he delivered is very solid.

During NBC Sports Preakness broadcast, analyst Randy Moss said this was the first time in history that both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness were run on sloppy tracks in the same year.

Justify's Hall of Fame jockey, Mike Smith's only other Preakness victory came back in 1993 aboard Prairie Bayou.

It's unlikely that Preakness fourth-place finisher, Good Magic, will go in the Belmont Stakes but expect both the Preakness runner-up and third place finisher, Bravazo and Tenfold, to challenge Justify in New York.

