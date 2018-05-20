Svitolina defends Italian Open title as Halep injured again - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Svitolina defends Italian Open title as Halep injured again

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) - Elina Svitolina faced little resistance from Simona Halep in a 6-0, 6-4 win Sunday to defend her Italian Open title.

Just like in last year's final, Halep appeared bothered by an injury.

The top-ranked Romanian called a trainer onto the court for an apparent back problem while trailing 2-3 in the second set then exited the court for treatment under a medical timeout.

Last year, Halep rolled her ankle in the final and lost a set lead to Svitolina.

This time, Svitolina didn't face a single break point in a match that lasted just 67 minutes.

The fourth-ranked Svitolina, from Ukraine, became the first woman to defend her title at the Foro Italico since Serena Williams accomplished the feat in 2013 and 2014.

Later, Rafael Nadal was aiming for a record-extending eighth Rome title against defending champion Alexander Zverev.

This is the last major warmup for the French Open, which starts next Sunday.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

___

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/asdampf

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police search for motive in Texas school shooting

    Police search for motive in Texas school shooting

    Sunday, May 20 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-05-20 04:06:13 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 8:54 AM EDT2018-05-20 12:54:59 GMT
    (Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...

    A junior at Santa Fe High hid a shotgun and a handgun under his trenchcoat before opening fire in a first-period art class on Friday, according to an affidavit filed by police.

    More >>

    A junior at Santa Fe High hid a shotgun and a handgun under his trenchcoat before opening fire in a first-period art class on Friday, according to an affidavit filed by police.

    More >>

  • Texas school gunman: 'I'm going to kill you.' Then he fired

    Texas school gunman: 'I'm going to kill you.' Then he fired

    Saturday, May 19 2018 11:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 03:51:30 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 8:54 AM EDT2018-05-20 12:54:46 GMT
    (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). April Salinas, second from right, her daughters Meah, 13, and Macee, 6, and Jeramiah Kelley read notes left at memorial behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. A gu...(Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). April Salinas, second from right, her daughters Meah, 13, and Macee, 6, and Jeramiah Kelley read notes left at memorial behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. A gu...

    The mother of one slain student said her daughter may have been targeted because she rejected advances from the suspect, who was an ex-boyfriend of her daughter's best friend.

    More >>

    The mother of one slain student said her daughter may have been targeted because she rejected advances from the suspect, who was an ex-boyfriend of her daughter's best friend.

    More >>

  • Police: 2 arrests in fatal shooting after Georgia graduation

    Police: 2 arrests in fatal shooting after Georgia graduation

    Friday, May 18 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-05-19 03:50:29 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 8:54 AM EDT2018-05-20 12:54:27 GMT
    School safety chief says 2 people hospitalized with gunshot wounds after argument outside high school graduation ceremony south of Atlanta.More >>
    School safety chief says 2 people hospitalized with gunshot wounds after argument outside high school graduation ceremony south of Atlanta.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly