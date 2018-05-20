When Spring cleaning, don't forget the car

Other common bacteria like E-Coli and staph may be present in your car.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When thinking of spring cleaning, your first thought is probably your house. You might be forgetting about another place where you spend plenty of time, your car!

Germs travel into your car before you ever make it home.

Kevin Garey, an expert on infectious diseases, explained that germs of all sorts gather in the crevices in of a car, the steering wheel, and the gas and brake pedals.

The number one place where germs lurk is in a child's car seat.

"That’s compounded by the many illnesses that young children have, snotty noses that are being wiped and then wipe down," Garey explained. "If you're not cleaning that periodically, that can accumulate over time."

"I'd specifically be looking for C. Diff. because that can cause disease in vulnerable people, the elderly, people recently hospitalized, with antibiotics, these types of persons," Garey said.

Other common bacteria like E-Coli and staph may also be present.

Garey explained that exposure to germs may be good for most people. However, for those who suffer from allergies, what's coming through and collects in an AC vent may not be beneficial to their health.

