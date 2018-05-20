Indy 500 field won't be expanded for Hinchcliffe, Mann

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Only 33 cars will start the Indianapolis 500 and the field won't be expanded to include James Hinchcliffe and Pippa Mann. The two popular drivers were bumped out of the race in qualifying.

IndyCar president of competition and operations Jay Frye tells The Associated Press the series isn't considering expanding the field for next Sunday's race. It was common practice for decades for more than 33 drivers to show up at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

But "bumping" had faded away in a down economy. More than 33 drivers showed up this year for the first time in three seasons. That meant two would not make "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing." No one thought it would be series regular Hinchcliffe, who is fifth in the IndyCar standings, or Mann, seeking to make her sixth Indy 500 and join Danica Patrick as the only women in the field.

Race rules do allow for driver changes. Each team is allowed to explore ways to perhaps purchase the seat from a driver who already has qualified for the race.

