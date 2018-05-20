Disaster Recovery Center to open in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) will open a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in New Albany to help those affected by this year's flooding.

The center will be open from Monday, May 21 through Wednesday, May, 23 at the Pine View Government Center on Corydon Pike. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Individuals and business owners affected by floods can visit the DRC and speak to FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the State of Indiana specialists for help filling out applications or updating their status. Other organizations will also be on site to offer various services to survivors.

Registration is the first step in recovery and requires information such as insurance policies and bank information for possible direct transfer of funds. Survivors are encouraged to register before visiting the DRC.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering federal disaster loans for businesses of all sizes, private non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters.

Register with FEMA in the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service (VRS).

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585.

Download the FEMA App and apply.

Find an open DRC near you at www.fema.gov/disaster-recovery-centers or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service, (TTY) 800-462-7585. Helpline numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. DRC information is also available on the FEMA App.

