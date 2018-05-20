US tops Canada 4-1 to claim bronze at hockey worlds - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

US tops Canada 4-1 to claim bronze at hockey worlds

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Chris Kreider of the United States, right, scores his side's first goal to Canada's goalie Curtis McElhinney during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Royal are... (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Chris Kreider of the United States, right, scores his side's first goal to Canada's goalie Curtis McElhinney during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Royal are...
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Chris Kreider, above, and Alex Debrincat of the United States celebrate after scoring during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Royal arena in Copenhagen, Denma... (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Chris Kreider, above, and Alex Debrincat of the United States celebrate after scoring during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Royal arena in Copenhagen, Denma...
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Canada's goalie Curtis McElhinney makes a save against Anders Lee of the United States during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Royal arena in Copenhagen, Denm... (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Canada's goalie Curtis McElhinney makes a save against Anders Lee of the United States during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Royal arena in Copenhagen, Denm...
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Alec Martinez of the United States, left, challenges for the puck with Canada's Connor McDavid during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Royal arena in Copenhag... (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Alec Martinez of the United States, left, challenges for the puck with Canada's Connor McDavid during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Royal arena in Copenhag...
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Nick Bonino of the United States, above left, challenges for the puck with Canada's Jean-Gabriel Pageau during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Royal arena in... (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Nick Bonino of the United States, above left, challenges for the puck with Canada's Jean-Gabriel Pageau during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Royal arena in...

By KAREL JANICEK
Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - The United States topped Canada 4-1 to claim the bronze medal at the ice hockey championship on Sunday.

Chris Kreider led the U.S. with two goals.

Forward Nick Bonino scored the winner on a rebound during a power play in the final period. Anders Lee and Kreider added empty-net insurance goals to give the U.S. its third bronze in six years.

Canada had to settle for a disappointing fourth-place finish.

Kreider scored the go-ahead goal for the U.S. in the second period, capitalizing on a mistake by Canada captain Connor McDavid.

Canada answered with a Marc-Edouard Vlasic shot that went in between the pads of goaltender Keith Kinkaid.

Sweden plays Switzerland for gold later Sunday.

Captained by McDavid, the NHL scoring leader, Canada was considered a contender for gold.

But the team that was after its third title in four years suffered losses in the preliminary round to the U.S. and Finland and was stunned by Switzerland 3-2 in the semifinals.

The U.S. had a great start to the tournament with six straight wins. It knocked out the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals but was trashed 6-0 by Sweden in the semis.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Hope and healing': Texas town worships after school attack

    'Hope and healing': Texas town worships after school attack

    Saturday, May 19 2018 11:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 03:51:30 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-05-20 17:55:46 GMT
    (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). April Salinas, second from right, her daughters Meah, 13, and Macee, 6, and Jeramiah Kelley read notes left at memorial behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. A gu...(Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). April Salinas, second from right, her daughters Meah, 13, and Macee, 6, and Jeramiah Kelley read notes left at memorial behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. A gu...

    The mother of one slain student said her daughter may have been targeted because she rejected advances from the suspect, who was an ex-boyfriend of her daughter's best friend.

    More >>

    The mother of one slain student said her daughter may have been targeted because she rejected advances from the suspect, who was an ex-boyfriend of her daughter's best friend.

    More >>

  • Family, friends recall shooting victims' optimism, humor

    Family, friends recall shooting victims' optimism, humor

    Sunday, May 20 2018 12:05 AM EDT2018-05-20 04:05:04 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-05-20 17:55:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...
    Among the 10 people killed in the mass shooting at a Texas high school were a Pakistani exchange student, a substitute teacher with a "lust for life" and a boy whose sense of humor made him impossible to not like.More >>
    Among the 10 people killed in the mass shooting at a Texas high school were a Pakistani exchange student, a substitute teacher with a "lust for life" and a boy whose sense of humor made him impossible to not like.More >>

  • 'World of uncertainty': Hawaii lava reaches sea, injures man

    'World of uncertainty': Hawaii lava reaches sea, injures man

    Sunday, May 20 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-05-20 05:01:32 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-05-20 17:54:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A resident photographs toxic gases emitting from cracks in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A resident photographs toxic gases emitting from cracks in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more...
    Lava has destroyed four homes and left dozens of others in the shadow of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano isolated, forcing more residents to plan for a possible evacuation.More >>
    Lava has destroyed four homes and left dozens of others in the shadow of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano isolated, forcing more residents to plan for a possible evacuation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly