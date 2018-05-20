US tops Canada 4-1 to claim bronze at hockey worlds

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Nick Bonino of the United States, above left, challenges for the puck with Canada's Jean-Gabriel Pageau during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Royal arena in...

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Alec Martinez of the United States, left, challenges for the puck with Canada's Connor McDavid during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Royal arena in Copenhag...

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Canada's goalie Curtis McElhinney makes a save against Anders Lee of the United States during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Royal arena in Copenhagen, Denm...

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Chris Kreider, above, and Alex Debrincat of the United States celebrate after scoring during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Royal arena in Copenhagen, Denma...

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Chris Kreider of the United States, right, scores his side's first goal to Canada's goalie Curtis McElhinney during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Royal are...

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - The United States topped Canada 4-1 to claim the bronze medal at the ice hockey championship on Sunday.

Chris Kreider led the U.S. with two goals.

Forward Nick Bonino scored the winner on a rebound during a power play in the final period. Anders Lee and Kreider added empty-net insurance goals to give the U.S. its third bronze in six years.

Canada had to settle for a disappointing fourth-place finish.

Kreider scored the go-ahead goal for the U.S. in the second period, capitalizing on a mistake by Canada captain Connor McDavid.

Canada answered with a Marc-Edouard Vlasic shot that went in between the pads of goaltender Keith Kinkaid.

Sweden plays Switzerland for gold later Sunday.

Captained by McDavid, the NHL scoring leader, Canada was considered a contender for gold.

But the team that was after its third title in four years suffered losses in the preliminary round to the U.S. and Finland and was stunned by Switzerland 3-2 in the semifinals.

The U.S. had a great start to the tournament with six straight wins. It knocked out the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals but was trashed 6-0 by Sweden in the semis.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.