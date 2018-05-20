LSU Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon dies at age 80 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LSU Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon dies at age 80

By The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Billy Cannon, the gifted running back who won the Heisman for LSU in 1959 with memorable Halloween night punt return touchdown against Mississippi, has died. He was 80.

LSU says Cannon died at his home in St. Francisville on Sunday morning.

Cannon led the Tigers to a national championship in 1958 and won the Heisman following year, highlighted by his famous tackle-breaking 89-yard return that beat Ole Miss 703.

He went on to a successful pro career with the Houston Oilers, Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. He became a dentist after retiring from football.

Cannon served three years in federal prison for counterfeiting in the mid-1980s. He was inducted into the college football Hall of Fame in 2008.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Hope and healing': Texas town worships after school attack

    'Hope and healing': Texas town worships after school attack

    Saturday, May 19 2018 11:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 03:51:30 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-05-20 19:24:06 GMT
    (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). April Salinas, second from right, her daughters Meah, 13, and Macee, 6, and Jeramiah Kelley read notes left at memorial behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. A gu...(Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). April Salinas, second from right, her daughters Meah, 13, and Macee, 6, and Jeramiah Kelley read notes left at memorial behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. A gu...

    The mother of one slain student said her daughter may have been targeted because she rejected advances from the suspect, who was an ex-boyfriend of her daughter's best friend.

    More >>

    The mother of one slain student said her daughter may have been targeted because she rejected advances from the suspect, who was an ex-boyfriend of her daughter's best friend.

    More >>

  • For school shooting victims, future plans dashed by tragedy

    For school shooting victims, future plans dashed by tragedy

    Sunday, May 20 2018 12:05 AM EDT2018-05-20 04:05:04 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 3:23 PM EDT2018-05-20 19:23:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...
    Among the 10 people killed in the mass shooting at a Texas high school were a Pakistani exchange student, a substitute teacher with a "lust for life" and a boy whose sense of humor made him impossible to not like.More >>
    Among the 10 people killed in the mass shooting at a Texas high school were a Pakistani exchange student, a substitute teacher with a "lust for life" and a boy whose sense of humor made him impossible to not like.More >>

  • Iraqi, Syrian guides bring views to Philadelphia museum

    Iraqi, Syrian guides bring views to Philadelphia museum

    Sunday, May 20 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-05-20 16:41:38 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 3:17 PM EDT2018-05-20 19:17:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this April 26, 2018 photo, Moumena Saradar, left, originally from Syria, guides visitors through the Middle East gallery at Penn Museum, in Philadelphia. The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropol...(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this April 26, 2018 photo, Moumena Saradar, left, originally from Syria, guides visitors through the Middle East gallery at Penn Museum, in Philadelphia. The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropol...
    Three Iraqi natives and a Syrian woman have been enlisted as guides to share a modern cultural perspective with visitors to new Middle Eastern galleries at a museum in Philadelphia.More >>
    Three Iraqi natives and a Syrian woman have been enlisted as guides to share a modern cultural perspective with visitors to new Middle Eastern galleries at a museum in Philadelphia.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly