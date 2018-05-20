Final round of Byron Nelson starts after 4-hour rain delay - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Final round of Byron Nelson starts after 4-hour rain delay

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A lone fan stands along the course using an umbrella to shield himself from the rain during the rain-suspended final round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson golf tournament, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay). A lone fan stands along the course using an umbrella to shield himself from the rain during the rain-suspended final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Dallas, Texas.

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) - The final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson has started after a four-hour rain delay.

Hometown star Jordan Spieth, trailing co-leaders Marc Leishman and Aaron Wise by 10 shots, was in the first group off the first tee. Threesomes were going off both nines Sunday at the new Trinity Forest course south of downtown Dallas.

The Nelson is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a return to Dallas after 35 years at the TPC Four Seasons in suburban Irving.

PGA Tour officials are hopeful of completing the round without any more delays.

The 21-year-old Wise, who was at 17 under, is looking for his first tour victory in his rookie season. Leishman is a three-time tour winner who opened with a career-best 61 and set a 36-hole Nelson record previously shared by Tiger Woods.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Hope and healing': Texas town worships after school attack

    'Hope and healing': Texas town worships after school attack

    Saturday, May 19 2018 11:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 03:51:30 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-05-20 19:24:06 GMT
    (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). April Salinas, second from right, her daughters Meah, 13, and Macee, 6, and Jeramiah Kelley read notes left at memorial behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. A gu...(Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). April Salinas, second from right, her daughters Meah, 13, and Macee, 6, and Jeramiah Kelley read notes left at memorial behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. A gu...

    The mother of one slain student said her daughter may have been targeted because she rejected advances from the suspect, who was an ex-boyfriend of her daughter's best friend.

    More >>

    The mother of one slain student said her daughter may have been targeted because she rejected advances from the suspect, who was an ex-boyfriend of her daughter's best friend.

    More >>

  • For school shooting victims, future plans dashed by tragedy

    For school shooting victims, future plans dashed by tragedy

    Sunday, May 20 2018 12:05 AM EDT2018-05-20 04:05:04 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 3:23 PM EDT2018-05-20 19:23:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...
    Among the 10 people killed in the mass shooting at a Texas high school were a Pakistani exchange student, a substitute teacher with a "lust for life" and a boy whose sense of humor made him impossible to not like.More >>
    Among the 10 people killed in the mass shooting at a Texas high school were a Pakistani exchange student, a substitute teacher with a "lust for life" and a boy whose sense of humor made him impossible to not like.More >>

  • Iraqi, Syrian guides bring views to Philadelphia museum

    Iraqi, Syrian guides bring views to Philadelphia museum

    Sunday, May 20 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-05-20 16:41:38 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 3:17 PM EDT2018-05-20 19:17:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this April 26, 2018 photo, Moumena Saradar, left, originally from Syria, guides visitors through the Middle East gallery at Penn Museum, in Philadelphia. The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropol...(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this April 26, 2018 photo, Moumena Saradar, left, originally from Syria, guides visitors through the Middle East gallery at Penn Museum, in Philadelphia. The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropol...
    Three Iraqi natives and a Syrian woman have been enlisted as guides to share a modern cultural perspective with visitors to new Middle Eastern galleries at a museum in Philadelphia.More >>
    Three Iraqi natives and a Syrian woman have been enlisted as guides to share a modern cultural perspective with visitors to new Middle Eastern galleries at a museum in Philadelphia.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly