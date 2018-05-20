Young entrepreneurs learn to sell at Buy Local Fair

The Buy Local Fair was organized by LIBA, the Louisville Independent Business Association. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The Buy Local Fair hosted a Kidpreneur Market for the first time this year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - "Homemade peach cobbler," Carlee Martin, 8, yelled out closing a sale at her booth in front of the Louisville Water Tower.

Martin's pitch is just as sweet as the cobbler on her menu.

"Would you like some homemade peach cobbler?" Martin asked politely.

How could you say no? Take it from her grandmother, who said knows there's something special in the containers Martin is selling at the Louisville Independent Business Alliance But Local Fair.

"Carlee has also done some tweaking to this recipe of her own, but she has a secret recipe," Darlene Lewis, Carlee's grandmother, said.

She may have a secret recipe, but what is on display is a very visible work ethic.

That's helping her transform her passion into profit for the first time in her life.

She's still getting used to it, but she's in the right place to do so.

"From the lemonade stand, this is kind of the next step," LIBA board president Ashley Parker said.

A Kidpreneur Market of young business owners is a new addition to the Louisville Independent Business Alliance's Buy Local Fair this year.

Lewis said the savvy she's seeing in her granddaughter Sunday comes from someone familiar.

"It runs in the family," Lewis said.

Her daughter, Carlee's mom, was also a kidpreneur.

"She had her little business when she was six-years-old at home where she cooked and sold food," Lewis said.

While the cobbler Carlee has prepared was being sold too, it's doing more than filling her piggy bank.

"She said, what can I do with the money that I make to help others," Lewis said. "I said, we'll think about something to do for that."

While her business is devoted to giving, there was one thing Sunday Carlee wasn't handing out, her recipe.

"As you know, I can't tell the secret," Lewis said.

Carlee said she's going to decide where she wants to donate the money she's made later tonight.



