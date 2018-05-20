93-year-old ex-president Bush arrives in Maine for summer - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

93-year-old ex-president Bush arrives in Maine for summer

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush is in Maine for the summer.

The 93-year-old arrived Sunday evening at his seaside home in Kennebunkport. Dozens of residents greeted his motorcade at the town's Dock Square, with some waving flags and holding signs.

Friends say the nation's 41st president was eager to get to Maine after enduring the death of his wife, Barbara, and then falling ill with a blood infection.

Bush has spent part of every summer in Kennebunkport since childhood with the exception of his service as a naval aviator in World War II. Officials say they anticipate a low-key summer with family and friends.

___

Information from: WGME-TV, http://www.wgme.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

