Carpenter takes top starting spot at Indy 500 for 3rd time - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Carpenter takes top starting spot at Indy 500 for 3rd time

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Ed Carpenter bumps fist with a member of his crew after he qualified for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Ed Carpenter bumps fist with a member of his crew after he qualified for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 19, 2018.

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Ed Carpenter ruined Team Penske's Indianapolis 500 pole-position party.

The Indianapolis driver earned the No. 1 starting spot for the third time on his home track with a four-lap average of 229.618 mph. He was the only driver to top 230 on any lap and the only one to top 229 on all four.

Penske's drivers took the next three spots. Simon Pagenaud starts second at 228.761, Will Power was third at 228.007 and Josef Newgarden will start fourth next Sunday after going 228.405.

Danica Patrick, Carpenter's teammate, qualified seventh and will start from the inside of Row 3 in her final 500 after going 228.090.

Three-time Indy winner Helio Castroneves, also a Penske driver, will start eighth after going 227.859.

___

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

    Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

    Saturday, May 19 2018 11:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 03:51:30 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-05-20 22:25:22 GMT
    (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). April Salinas, second from right, her daughters Meah, 13, and Macee, 6, and Jeramiah Kelley read notes left at memorial behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. A gu...(Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). April Salinas, second from right, her daughters Meah, 13, and Macee, 6, and Jeramiah Kelley read notes left at memorial behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. A gu...

    The mother of one slain student said her daughter may have been targeted because she rejected advances from the suspect, who was an ex-boyfriend of her daughter's best friend.

    More >>

    The mother of one slain student said her daughter may have been targeted because she rejected advances from the suspect, who was an ex-boyfriend of her daughter's best friend.

    More >>

  • Iraqi, Syrian guides bring views to Philadelphia museum

    Iraqi, Syrian guides bring views to Philadelphia museum

    Sunday, May 20 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-05-20 16:41:38 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-05-20 22:25:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this April 26, 2018 photo, Moumena Saradar, left, originally from Syria, guides visitors through the Middle East gallery at Penn Museum, in Philadelphia. The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropol...(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this April 26, 2018 photo, Moumena Saradar, left, originally from Syria, guides visitors through the Middle East gallery at Penn Museum, in Philadelphia. The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropol...
    Three Iraqi natives and a Syrian woman have been enlisted as guides to share a modern cultural perspective with visitors to new Middle Eastern galleries at a museum in Philadelphia.More >>
    Three Iraqi natives and a Syrian woman have been enlisted as guides to share a modern cultural perspective with visitors to new Middle Eastern galleries at a museum in Philadelphia.More >>

  • Arrest records of Rosa Parks, MLK to be preserved

    Arrest records of Rosa Parks, MLK to be preserved

    Sunday, May 20 2018 11:41 AM EDT2018-05-20 15:41:33 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-05-20 22:25:03 GMT
    (Alabama State University via AP). This photo shows the signature of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on a court document in the archive of Alabama State University in Montgomery, Ala. The school is preserving and digitizing historic court documents lin...(Alabama State University via AP). This photo shows the signature of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on a court document in the archive of Alabama State University in Montgomery, Ala. The school is preserving and digitizing historic court documents lin...

    Yellowing court records from the arrests of Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. and others at the dawn of the modern civil rights era are being preserved and digitized after being discovered in a courthouse box.

    More >>

    Yellowing court records from the arrests of Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. and others at the dawn of the modern civil rights era are being preserved and digitized after being discovered in a courthouse box.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly