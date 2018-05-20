Back at the track: Churchill Downs hosts Family Adventure Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Families headed back at the track for Family Adventure Day on Sunday. This time, it was all about sports.

The event is part of a new partnership between Churchill Downs and the Louisville Sports Commission to encourage kids to get active. Gates opened at 11:30 a.m. and the last post was at 5:30 p.m.

Sports highlights included a meet and greet and soccer kick with Louisville City FC, tennis clinics with USTA Kentucky and boxing demonstrations.

"It's really exciting, it gives them something to do especially on this hot sunny day, and it's just good for the community for everyone to come out together and allow the kids to have a great time," Erica Thompson said.

Wonder Woman and Captain America both made it to the track, greeting attendees and posing for photos.

Buddy the Bat, the mascot for the Louisville Bats, was on hand giving out high-fives.

The event had lots of other kid favorites: Ten live races and activities including a petting zoo, mini pony rides, bounce houses of course -- and a video game truck.

This was the first of several family fun days at Churchill Downs.

