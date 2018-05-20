Ariya Jutanugarn wins LPGA Tour playoff at Kingsmill - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ariya Jutanugarn wins LPGA Tour playoff at Kingsmill

By HANK KURZ Jr.
AP Sports Writer

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - Ariya Jutanugarn birdied the second hole of a playoff Sunday to win the Kingsmill Championship for the second time in three years.

Jutanugarn closed with a 5-under 66 to match Nasa Hataoka (67) and In Gee Chun (68) at 14-under 199.

Jutanugarn and Hataoka both birdied the first extra hole, with Chun dropping out. Hataoka putted first on the second extra hole and missed badly before Jutanugarn rolled in a 15-footer for her eighth career victory. The 22-year-old Thai star's older sister, Moriya, won the HUGEL-JTBC Championship in Los Angeles in April for her first LPGA Tour victory

Jutanugarn started the day two shots behind Chun and had a two-shot lead before making bogey at the par-5 15th. Hataoka, playing with Chun in the final threesome, birdied No. 15 to join Jutanugarn at 14 under, and Chun made a long birdie putt on the par-3 17th to also get to 14 under.

The tournament was cut from 72 holes to 54 when rain washed out play Saturday.

Brooke Henderson closed with a 65 to finish a shot back. Megan Khang was fifth after her third straight 67.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 93-year-old ex-president Bush arrives in Maine for summer

    93-year-old ex-president Bush arrives in Maine for summer

    Sunday, May 20 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-05-20 22:11:42 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 7:56 PM EDT2018-05-20 23:56:02 GMT
    Former President George H.W. Bush is in Maine for the summer.More >>
    Former President George H.W. Bush is in Maine for the summer.More >>

  • Faster-moving Hawaii lava gushes into sea, spews new danger

    Faster-moving Hawaii lava gushes into sea, spews new danger

    Sunday, May 20 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-05-20 05:01:32 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-05-20 23:55:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A resident photographs toxic gases emitting from cracks in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A resident photographs toxic gases emitting from cracks in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more...
    Lava has destroyed four homes and left dozens of others in the shadow of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano isolated, forcing more residents to plan for a possible evacuation.More >>
    Lava has destroyed four homes and left dozens of others in the shadow of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano isolated, forcing more residents to plan for a possible evacuation.More >>

  • Alaska fishermen: Sea otter comeback is eating into profits

    Alaska fishermen: Sea otter comeback is eating into profits

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:39:56 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-05-20 23:55:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly