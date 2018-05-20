New Fort Campbell memorial ground-breaking to take place on may 21

The 101st Airborne Division will break ground on a new memorial honoring fallen Soldiers of the unit on Monday, May 21 at Fort Campbell Air Force base in Kentucky.

They will also perform a colors-casing ceremony in preparation for the unit's upcoming deployment to Afghanistan.

The ground-breaking ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the colors-casing ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m.

The brigade commander, Col. Stanley Sliwinski, will be available to speak with media members following the ceremonies.

