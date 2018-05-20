Victim of BP shooting says clerk “lashed out”

The victim said the clerk who shot him "lashed out" verbally. (Source: Voices of the Survivors)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) -- A store clerk is behind bars and his customer is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night at the BP gas station on East Broadway.

The 36-year-old victim, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, Scott, is in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck. He’s in serious, but stable condition.

PREVIOUS STORY >> One person shot in Smoketown, suspect arrested

He was well enough Sunday to relay what happened to community activist Christopher 2X.

2X said Scott was inside the gas station with the intentions of buying something but the clerk said he was taking too long and he either needed to buy something or get out.

There was a back and forth between the two verbally, then the clerk pulled out a gun and shot him in the back of the head.

Police identified the clerk as 33-year-old Munye Adan.

LMPD said Adan told them he accidentally shot the victim and admitted to hiding the gun in the bathroom.

“He said he felt the guy, again, the store clerk was in a very agitated state of mind and he just lashed out at him who described being kind of shocked and he’s hoping that it’s not a profiling of some homeless person,” 2X said.

When LMPD saw the surveillance video from inside the store, Adan was arrested.

He’s due in court for his arraignment on Monday facing charges of first degree assault and tampering with evidence.

2X says Scott is homeless and has no family in the area.

“I don’t believe him, thinking that him being here for 2 ½ weeks and trying to get on his feet as a homeless person, he would have believed that a store clerk would have lashed out on him like this,” 2X said.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.