French Open organizers won't give Serena Williams a seeding

By ANDREW DAMPF and SAMUEL PETREQUIN

AP Sports Writers

PARIS (AP) - French Open organizers will not give Serena Williams a seeding.

In a statement to The Associated Press on Monday, the French Tennis Federation says, "This year again, tournament officials will establish the list and ranking of the women's seeds based on the WTA ranking. Consequently, (the seeds) will reflect this week's world ranking."

Williams, a three-time French Open champion, is expected to play in her first major since returning from maternity leave.

While Williams can enter Roland Garros under the WTA's protected or "special" ranking rule, it's up to Grand Slam organizers to give her one of the 32 seeds.

While she was No. 1 when she left the tour to give birth to her daughter, Williams is currently ranked No. 453.

The WTA is considering a rule change to add protected seeding for highly ranked players returning from maternity leave but the earliest that could take effect is next year.

Without a seed, Williams will risk facing seeds in the opening rounds.

