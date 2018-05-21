Body found in Blue River

An autopsy showed no signs of a struggle, drowning or trauma. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the Blue River.

Men who were riding four-wheelers near Bower’s Knob discovered the body, identified as Christina Collins, 31, of Pekin, Indiana, around 4 p.m. Saturday, according to Indiana State Police.

Police believe Collins had been dead in the water since Thursday evening, but they do not suspect foul play.

An autopsy showed no signs of a struggle, drowning or trauma. Her cause of death has not been determined. Toxicology results are pending.

