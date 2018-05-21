Russian billionaire Abramovich runs into UK visa issues

By NATALIYA VASILYEVA
Associated Press
MOSCOW (AP) - Many wondered why Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich wasn't in the stands to see his Chelsea soccer club win England's FA Cup this weekend, and an associate confirmed Monday that his British visa hasn't been renewed.
An associate of Abramovich, who spoke only on condition that he not be identified further because he was not authorized to comment publicly, told The Associated Press that Abramovich's visa renewal application is taking longer than usual, saying it is unclear why.
Britain recently pledged to review long-term visas of rich Russians in the aftermath of the poisoning of a Russian former spy and his daughter.
Abramovich's visa troubles were first reported Sunday by the Russian media outlet The Bell. It quoted two unnamed sources as saying his British visa expired last month.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
