Louisville man dies following crash in Bowling Green

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville man died following a crash in Bowling Green.

A preliminary investigation showed Charles Elzy, 74, of Louisville, Kentucky, was driving a 2018 Hyundai Tucson northbound on Interstate 65, near the 19 mile marker, when he drove off the roadway and hit an International semi-truck and trailer that was parked in the emergency lane at 11:06 a.m. Sunday, according to Kentucky State Police.

Elzy was taken to the Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green where he died from his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

