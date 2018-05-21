Morganfield Walmart damaged by fire

The cause of a fire at the Morganfield Walmart is under investigation.

Fire Chief Rick Millikan says it broke out shortly before 2:15 a.m. Monday.

He says when crews arrived, the store had been evacuated, there was heavy smoke, and the sprinklers were on.

Crews found the fire in the fabric section of the store.

They were able to get the fire out, but fire officials say there is smoke and water damage in the building.

The store is closed Monday.

