Henderson man accused of rape

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson man is facing a rape charge. 

Police say 41-year-old Cedric Loston was arrested Thursday. He is no longer in jail. 

Police say the victim woke up to Loston raping her and yelled for help.

After Loston left, police say the victim called 911 and was taken to the hospital. 

