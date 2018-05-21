Crews find wreckage of small plane that crashed in Vermont - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crews find wreckage of small plane that crashed in Vermont

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Authorities say search crews have found the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into the woods in Vermont's Green Mountains.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday only the pilot was on board and state police said that person was believed to be dead.

Police had been searching for the plane since Sunday. They said the FAA lost contact with the plane as it was flying over the Bennington area at about 3:30 p.m.

The FAA described the plane as a Piper PA-34 aircraft that crashed into the woods on Bald Mountain.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

