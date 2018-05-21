Henderson man accused in sexual abuse of a child - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Henderson man accused in sexual abuse of a child

Quan Donya Young, 42 (Henderson Co. Jail) Quan Donya Young, 42 (Henderson Co. Jail)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson man is being held on a $10,000 bond on a sexual abuse charge. 

Quan Young, 42, was arrested Sunday.

Police say he was found in a bathroom with a handgun within reach. 

They say Young is a convicted felon so he's also facing a gun charge. 

Police say the victim is under the age of 12. He denies the allegations. 

