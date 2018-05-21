Henderson man accused in sexual abuse of a child

An autopsy showed no signs of a struggle, drowning or trauma.More >>
An autopsy showed no signs of a struggle, drowning or trauma.More >>
A call came in at 9:35 p.m. of a car accident on Dixie Highway and Kendall Road.More >>
A call came in at 9:35 p.m. of a car accident on Dixie Highway and Kendall Road.More >>
There was a back and forth between the two verbally, then the clerk pulled out a gun and shot him in the back of the head.More >>
There was a back and forth between the two verbally, then the clerk pulled out a gun and shot him in the back of the head.More >>
Reid’s arrest, combined with Dr. Martin Luther King’s Jr’s assassination weeks earlier -- and the reality of other cities going up in flames -- all contributed to a highly charged, volatile environment in Louisville during 1968.More >>
Reid’s arrest, combined with Dr. Martin Luther King’s Jr’s assassination weeks earlier -- and the reality of other cities going up in flames -- all contributed to a highly charged, volatile environment in Louisville during 1968.More >>
The event is part of a new partnership between Churchill Downs and the Louisville Sports Commission to encourage kids to get active.More >>
The event is part of a new partnership between Churchill Downs and the Louisville Sports Commission to encourage kids to get active.More >>