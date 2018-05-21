Pope tells gay man 'God made you like that'

The Catholic church considers homosexuality to be "objectively disordered" and contrary to God's law. (Source: VATICAN TV/CNN)

(CNN) - A survivor of sex abuse who spent three days with Pope Francis at the Vatican in April says the pope told him God made him gay and that God loves him.

Juan Carlos Cruz said the Pope was commenting on the fact that Cruz is gay, and that the pope also told him his sexuality "does not matter.”

He goes on to say, "the pope loves you like this and you should love yourself and not worry about what people say," according to Cruz.

A spokesman for the Vatican said they do not normally comment on the Pope's private conversations.

His words would be a revolutionary change in the teaching of the Catholic church.

The Catholic church considers homosexuality to be "objectively disordered" and contrary to God's law.

