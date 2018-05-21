WATCH LIVE NOW: Eruption of Kilauea volcano on Hawaii Island

Live video from the island of Hawaii as Raycom News Network stations KHNL and KGMB cover the eruption of the Kilauea volcano.More >>
Live video from the island of Hawaii as Raycom News Network stations KHNL and KGMB cover the eruption of the Kilauea volcano.More >>
In the video, it appears the mother and her son were punched, knocked down and hit in the face and head by several young men.More >>
In the video, it appears the mother and her son were punched, knocked down and hit in the face and head by several young men.More >>
Another great day is expected Thursday with high pressure still in control.More >>
Another great day is expected Thursday with high pressure still in control.More >>
Actor Chris Hemsworth has posted a video a dance party including his kids and dog dancing to "Wrecking Ball".More >>
Actor Chris Hemsworth has posted a video a dance party including his kids and dog dancing to "Wrecking Ball".More >>
Tonight, you can tune in to WAVE3 and NBC at for Red Nose Day, to raise money to fight childhood poverty.More >>
Tonight, you can tune in to WAVE3 and NBC at for Red Nose Day, to raise money to fight childhood poverty.More >>