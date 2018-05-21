BP clerk accused of shooting customer placed on home incarceration

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A judge placed a clerk accused of shooting a customer on home incarceration Monday morning and ordered him to stay away from the business where the shooting occurred.



Munye Adan, 33, is facing first degree assault and tampering charges after police said he shot a customer inside the BP gas station located on East Broadway on Saturday night.



According to the victim, he entered the BP gas station with the intentions of buying something. Apparently, Adan told the victim he was taking too long. The victim said there was some a back and forth which led to Adan pulling out a gun.



Police said Adan shot the victim in the neck then hid the weapon in the bathroom.



PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Victim of BP shooting says clerk 'lashed out'

+ One person shot in Smoketown, suspect arrested



Once police reviewed surveillance video from the BP, they immediately placed Adan under arrest.



Monday morning, the court had no information to support that the shooting was premeditated, or that there was any sort of altercation that led to it. Those details led the judge to the home incarceration ruling.



Adan cannot come back to work. It appeared Adan was supporting his wife and two children with his job.



He's been an employee at the BP for four years. His family told reporters Monday that his actions on Saturday were out of character.

Adan is scheduled to appear back in court on May 31.



Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.