BP clerk accused of shooting customer placed on home incarcerati - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

BP clerk accused of shooting customer placed on home incarceration

By Jobina Fortson, Reporter
Connect
Munye Adan appeared in court on May 21. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Munye Adan appeared in court on May 21. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A judge placed a clerk accused of shooting a customer on home incarceration Monday morning and ordered him to stay away from the business where the shooting occurred.

Munye Adan, 33, is facing first degree assault and tampering charges after police said he shot a customer inside the BP gas station located on East Broadway on Saturday night.

According to the victim, he entered the BP gas station with the intentions of buying something. Apparently, Adan told the victim he was taking too long. The victim said there was some a back and forth which led to Adan pulling out a gun.

Police said Adan shot the victim in the neck then hid the weapon in the bathroom.

PREVIOUS STORIES
Victim of BP shooting says clerk 'lashed out'
One person shot in Smoketown, suspect arrested

Once police reviewed surveillance video from the BP, they immediately placed Adan under arrest.

Monday morning, the court had no information to support that the shooting was premeditated, or that there was any sort of altercation that led to it. Those details led the judge to the home incarceration ruling.

Adan cannot come back to work. It appeared Adan was supporting his wife and two children with his job.

He's been an employee at the BP for four years. His family told reporters Monday that his actions on Saturday were out of character.

Adan is scheduled to appear back   in court on May 31.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
<div id="CDEV-footer"> <div class="top"> <div class="search-box"> <div class="wnSearchBox" id="WNSearchBox-bottom"><form method="get" onsubmit="return wnValidateSearchTerm(this,0)" action="/Global/searchresults.asp"><span>Can't Find Something? </span><input type="text" class="wnQueryText" name="qu" size="20" value="" placeholder="Search For It Here"><input type="submit" class="wnSubmit" value="Search"></form></div> </div> <div class="station-info"> <div class="logo"><img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncustom/custom/wave/2015/images/wave-footer-logo.png" width="103" height="98" border="0" /></div> <div class="contact"> <div>725 S. Floyd Street<br>Louisville, KY 40203</div> <div>(502) 585-2201</div> </div> <div class="fcc"> <div><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wave">FCC Public File</a></div> <a href="mailto:publicfile@wave3.com">publicfile@wave3.com</a> <div>(502) 561-4140</div> <a href="link/631848/eeopublicfile">EEO Report</a> <a href="/story/12062304/c">Closed Captioning</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="footer-main-nav"> <ul class="link-group"> <!--<li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li>--> </ul> </div> <div class="news-link"> <ul class="link-group"> <li><a href="http://www.ktre.com/category/241993/texas-news-now">Texas News Now</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="bottom"> <div class="copyrightText"> <a id="wnLogo" href="http://www.worldnow.com"><img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncorp/logos/worldnow_white.png" id="wn"></a> <div class="text"> All content &copy; Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our <a href="/story/8774923/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a>, <a href="/story/8775106/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a>, and <a class="adchoice" href="//www.aboutads.info/choices" target="policy">Ad Choices</a>. </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </div> </div>