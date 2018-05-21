Barack, Michelle Obama to produce for Netflix - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Barack, Michelle Obama to produce for Netflix

Former President Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive for the first session of the Obama Foundation Summit Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Former President Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive for the first session of the Obama Foundation Summit Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(RNN) - Count a former president and first lady in for some Netflix.

Barack and Michelle Obama have agreed to produce films and series for the streaming service.

Netflix announced the agreement on Twitter on Monday, which includes "scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features."

The Obamas established Higher Ground Productions as the group under which they will produce content for Netflix, the company said in a news release.

"One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” said President Obama. "That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix – we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

"Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others,” said Michelle Obama. "Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.”

President Obama has been busy since leaving the White House in 2017, the Obama Foundation is among the projects that have kept him busy.

Netflix said it has 125 million subscribers in more than 190 countries.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Moon enters talks with Trump with driver's seat at stake

    Moon enters talks with Trump with driver's seat at stake

    Monday, May 21 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-05-21 07:12:06 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-05-21 17:54:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in smile during a joint news conference at the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea. For a few months, every...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in smile during a joint news conference at the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea. For a few months, every...
    For a few months, everything seemed to be clicking into place for South Korean President Moon Jae-in as he meticulously set up crucial nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang following a year of...More >>
    For a few months, everything seemed to be clicking into place for South Korean President Moon Jae-in as he meticulously set up crucial nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang following a year of intense animosity.More >>

  • Trump pulls back from brink of trade war with China

    Trump pulls back from brink of trade war with China

    Monday, May 21 2018 1:11 AM EDT2018-05-21 05:11:48 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-21 17:53:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this April 30, 2018, file photo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a discussion at the Milken Institute Global Conference, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Mnuchin said Sunday, May 20, that the United State...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this April 30, 2018, file photo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a discussion at the Milken Institute Global Conference, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Mnuchin said Sunday, May 20, that the United State...

    After high-level talks, Beijing agreed in a joint statement with the U.S. to "substantially reduce" America's trade deficit with China but did not commit to cut the gap by any specific amount. 

    More >>

    After high-level talks, Beijing agreed in a joint statement with the U.S. to "substantially reduce" America's trade deficit with China but did not commit to cut the gap by any specific amount. 

    More >>

  • Richard N. Goodwin, White House speech writer, dead at 86

    Richard N. Goodwin, White House speech writer, dead at 86

    Monday, May 21 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-05-21 13:32:07 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-21 17:53:37 GMT
    Richard Goodwin, a speechwriter and liberal force who wrote historic speeches for the Kennedys and Lyndon Johnson, has died at age 86.More >>
    Richard Goodwin, a speechwriter and liberal force who wrote historic speeches for the Kennedys and Lyndon Johnson, has died at age 86.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
<div id="CDEV-footer"> <div class="top"> <div class="search-box"> <div class="wnSearchBox" id="WNSearchBox-bottom"><form method="get" onsubmit="return wnValidateSearchTerm(this,0)" action="/Global/searchresults.asp"><span>Can't Find Something? </span><input type="text" class="wnQueryText" name="qu" size="20" value="" placeholder="Search For It Here"><input type="submit" class="wnSubmit" value="Search"></form></div> </div> <div class="station-info"> <div class="logo"><img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncustom/custom/wave/2015/images/wave-footer-logo.png" width="103" height="98" border="0" /></div> <div class="contact"> <div>725 S. Floyd Street<br>Louisville, KY 40203</div> <div>(502) 585-2201</div> </div> <div class="fcc"> <div><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wave">FCC Public File</a></div> <a href="mailto:publicfile@wave3.com">publicfile@wave3.com</a> <div>(502) 561-4140</div> <a href="link/631848/eeopublicfile">EEO Report</a> <a href="/story/12062304/c">Closed Captioning</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="footer-main-nav"> <ul class="link-group"> <!--<li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li>--> </ul> </div> <div class="news-link"> <ul class="link-group"> <li><a href="http://www.ktre.com/category/241993/texas-news-now">Texas News Now</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="bottom"> <div class="copyrightText"> <a id="wnLogo" href="http://www.worldnow.com"><img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncorp/logos/worldnow_white.png" id="wn"></a> <div class="text"> All content &copy; Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our <a href="/story/8774923/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a>, <a href="/story/8775106/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a>, and <a class="adchoice" href="//www.aboutads.info/choices" target="policy">Ad Choices</a>. </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </div> </div>