Police: Man attempted to strangle officer, dumped bag of narcotics

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is facing charges after police say he tried to strangle an officer early Sunday morning.

LMPD said officers were called to an area near north 27th Street around 2 a.m. for a report of a hit and run.

When they arrived, they found an abandoned, stolen car and a man they identified as Kenneth Beach, 40, running from the scene down an alley.

Once an officer tried to stop the suspect, he grabbed the cop by the throat, attempting to strangle him.

Other officers stepped in and had to taze Beach to place him under arrest.

As they continued to investigate, officers found a large bag of narcotics, a bag of marijuana and a scale.

They said Beach threw out the items as he ran from the scene.

He's charged with several things, including 3rd Degree Assault - police officer or probation officer, wanton endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

