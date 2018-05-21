Wickens' crash adds to tough weekend for Schmidt team - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Rookie Robert Wickens has crashed during practice for the Indianapolis 500, another big blow to the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team.

The Canadian driver hit the outside wall Monday coming out of the second turn on Indy's 2.5-mile oval. He hit the wall again in the back straightaway before rolling to a stop.

Wickens was checked and released from the infield medical center. He has been cleared to drive, but the No. 6 Honda-powered car had heavy damage to the right side.

Teammate James Hinchcliffe did not qualify for Sunday's race and Sam Schmidt has not yet found a way to get his top driver into Sunday's race. Hinchcliffe is fifth in the points standings and missing the race would severely damage any championship hopes.

