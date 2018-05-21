Text message alerts tenant to apartment break-in; suspect arrested

Dwayne Morris was arrested following a home break-in in the California neighborhood on May 21. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was arrested following a home break-in in the California neighborhood early Monday morning.

>> MUGSHOTS: May 2018 Roundup

Dwayne Morris allegedly broke into the home in the 1600 block of Garland Avenue after 1 a.m. Monday.

According to his arrest report, a woman had called Louisville Metro police to report the break-in at 1:19 a.m.

The woman said she came home after receiving a text from her neighbor, informing her of a man kicking down her apartment door. The woman also said Morris ran upstairs after she shot at him. She added the man then ran to her living room when she fired a second shot at him after he knocked out her bedroom window.

When officers arrived, they found the woman outside her home, armed with a gun. Police found Morris in her living room. He refused to talk to the officers, and was taken into custody at about 2:25 a.m.

Morris is charged with second-degree burglary.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.