Kentucky Truck Plant resumes F-150 production

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 2,000 Louisville Ford employees are back on the assembly line.

Ford resumed production of the F-150 pickup truck Monday, after a plant fire at a supplier in Michigan caused nationwide shortages.

The stamping, body and paint area at the Kentucky Truck plant began operating as normal on Friday.

The 2,700 employees at Kentucky's plant weren't the only ones impacted by the Michigan fire. Plants in Kansas City and Michigan also experienced production suspension.

