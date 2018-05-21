QB Johnson transferring from Clemson after 1 season

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Hunter Johnson, one of the top quarterback prospects of the 2017 recruiting class, is leaving Clemson after one season.

Johnson is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound quarterback from Brownsburg, Indiana who was ranked the No. 1 high-school pocket passer last year by ESPN. However, Johnson was caught between Clemson's returning senior starter in Kelly Bryant and this year's No. 1 quarterback prospect in Trevor Lawrence.

Bryant led the Tigers to the Atlantic Coast Conference title and the College Football Playoff last fall. Lawrence wowed coaches and teammates in spring practice.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was disappointed to lose Johnson, but said he is a smart, talented player "with a bright future ahead of him."

Johnson says he is a better player for spending the past year at Clemson.

