Jeffersonville officials break ground on 9th Street Avenue project

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Officials from Jeffersonville government and Jacobi, Toombs & Lanz broke ground on a new project Monday.

The groundbreaking took place at the intersection of Indiana Avenue and 9th Street, to celebrate the start of construction on the 9th Street Avenue Project.

The $3 million project will include redesign and improvements to the area.

"This is what we refer to as our Gateway Project," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said."This is the most traveled street in the city of Jeff, and we're standing on 10 acres of land that is about to become an economic boom for the city."

Specifics improvements include fixing the intersection of 10th and Spring Streets.

