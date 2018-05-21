Part of I-265 shutdown after single-vehicle wreck

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Part of the Gene Snyder Freeway is shut down after a wreck Monday afternoon.

Officials confirm, the call came in at 2:20 p.m. of a single-vehicle wreck at I-265 and Taylorsville Road.

All westbound lanes are currently shut down in this area.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather App

Police and firefighters are on scene at this time.

No information about the circumstances of the wreck or any injures is known at this time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.