Hall of Fame coach Holtz settles lawsuit with Daily Beast

By The Associated Press
Attorneys for Lou Holtz say the former Notre Dame coach and the news website The Daily Beast have settled a defamation lawsuit filed by the ex-ESPN analyst and college football Hall of Famer.
Orlando, Florida, law firm Morgan & Morgan announced in a news release Monday the two sides came to an amicable resolution. The firm says terms of the settlement were confidential, but The Daily Beast apologized for and corrected the headline that ran July 19, 2016, with a story on Holtz's remarks at a luncheon the Republican National Coalition for Life held during the Republican National Convention.
The headline read: "Lou Holtz at RNC says Immigrants are Deadbeats Invading the U.S." In its apology, The Daily Beast admitted that Holtz did not say immigrants are deadbeats. The Daily Beast said it stands by the rest of its story.
