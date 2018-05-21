Meade Co issues felony warrant for man on Most Wanted list

MEADE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Meade County officials are asking for the public's help rounding up suspects on their Most Wanted list.

The Meade County Sheriff posted a wanted poster for Scott E Callahan.

Callahan is part of the Meade Co. felony warrant round up, but specific charges he's facing have not been released.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement or the Meade County Sheriffs Office at 270-422-4937.

