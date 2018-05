Eruptions as vigorous as ever, with at least 6 fissures spewing lava

Two weeks ago, Heath Dalton, his wife, and two children fled their home in lower Puna.

After losing his home to lava, a Big Island man finds a new purpose: Helping others

Eruptions continue in lower Puna, where lava is sending fountains into the air and threatening homes. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

The destructive lava flows that have been setting homes, roads, and land ablaze in Lower Puna dealt a critical blow on Saturday night when it created a 20-foot wall of lava on Highway 137.

A 20-foot lava flow has cut off part of Highway 137, a critical access point for those wanting to get in or out of lava affected areas. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Darryl Clinton was seriously injured when a "lava bomb" hit him in the leg. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Rivers of lava run toward the sea in lower Puna, where eruptions started nearly three weeks ago. (Image: Chance Agpoon)

Several active fissures continued to spew lava, creating flows that were headed toward the sea. (Image: USGS)

Fiery red lava lights up the night sky as it marches downslope toward the sea. (Image: National Guard)

At least six fissures in lower Puna are producing "robust" eruptions, pumping out an incredible 40 to 60 cubic feet of lava per second, spewing fountains of lava into the air and creating flows that are cascading into the sea some three miles downslope.

Since the eruptions started, lava has claimed at least 50 structures and covered more than 1,700 acres in lower Puna, though authorities fear those figures are conservative.

And the end of the disaster is nowhere in sight.

USGS geologist Wendy Stovall confirmed Thursday that a third lava flow had entered the ocean east of Mackenzie State Park.

She added that eruptions are likely to continue "for some time" in the lower east rift zone.

"The extent of fountaining and lava flows is about 2 miles and that's going from fissure 8 all the way up to fissure 22," she said."There's two main channels of lava that are issuing from those vents and it went down to the coast. And one of the channels, the furthest channel to the east, is bifurcating so it's splitting into two and now we have three ocean entries at the coast."

Hawaii County Civil Defense officials say the "middle portion" of the line of fissures cutting through the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions is now the most active, spitting out fountains as high as a 20-story building whose glow can be seen from miles away.

In addition to eruptions, officials continue to warn about worsening ground cracking, which has already significantly damaged at least one home.

"There's a lot to be concerned about," said Talmadge Magno, Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator. "We're always on guard."

Also an ongoing concern: Air quality.

Closer to the Puna eruptions, sulfur dioxide levels are high, and authorities continue to warn nearby residents to be prepared to flee if conditions warrant. And at the summit of Kilauea, explosions continue to push out columns of ash, creating ashfall in downwind communities.

In an interview, the governor said the scope of the disaster is difficult to fathom.

"It will get quiet for a little bit and then boom! We have an explosive eruption or the fountaining restarts again," Gov. David Ige said. "It's heart-wrenching."

Meanwhile, vigorous lava flows continue to cascade into the ocean in lower Puna, creating large plumes of "laze" — clouds of gas and shards of glass — that could force nearby residents to evacuate at a moment's notice.

The lava haze has spread miles west of where the lava met the ocean starting Saturday, after crossing Highway 137 near MacKenzie State Park.

And explosive eruptions at Kilauea's summit crater again unleashed clouds of ash, prompting new warnings about ashfall.

The incredible eruptive activity is happening three weeks after the first of as many as 23 fissures opened in lower Puna.

As thousands of evacuees grow increasingly concerned about what the future holds, geologists say it remains unclear how long the eruptions will last.

Since eruptions started, lava has destroyed at least 50 structures, including more than two dozen homes. About 300 people are staying at three American Red Cross emergency shelters, while hundreds more are staying with friends and family.

"It's been like hell," said resident Ikaika Marzo, who has been helping get much-needed information to those in lower Puna.

He described the sounds of lava in the area as 10 or 20 jets taking off at once and right in your backyard. "It's like huge grenades going off," he said. "It shakes the whole community."

Over the weekend, the lava started moving more quickly and emerging from the ground in greater volume. That's because the lava that first erupted was magma left over from a 1955 eruption that had been stored in the ground for the past six decades, scientists said.

The molten rock that began emerging over the past few days, though, was from magma that has recently moved down the volcano's eastern flank.

The ongoing eruptions have created mounting problems for civil defense officials:

A 20-foot wall of lava has cut off Highway 137, a critical access point to lower Puna communities.

Air quality issues remain a growing concern across lower Puna, and some residents have voluntarily evacuated.

There are growing cracks in affected communities as magma travels underground, shifting and deforming the earth.

Lava-ignited brush fires have been reported, with one over the weekend prompting evacuations.

The swiftly-moving lava is being more closely watched, as it could cut off homes with little notice.

Authorities continue to urge residents in lower Puna to be prepared to flee quickly, either because of the risk of lava flows or higher levels of sulfur dioxide.

Jim Kauahikaua, USGS geophysicist, said the amount of gas spewing from outbreaks in Leilani Estates and nearby Lanipuna Gardens is about the same as the amount that comes out of Halemaumau Crater. The difference? The crater isn't in the middle of residential communities.

"The thing to remember is this is putting out as much sulfur dioxide as Halemaumau does normally," he said.

Geologists are also monitoring widening cracks in a number of roadways in Leilani Estates, ground zero for the ongoing eruptions.

Steve Brantley, of the USGS, said the large cracks, which have torn roads apart in some places or created gaps of 1 yard or wider, are an indication that magma is continuing to enter the rift zone.

"The rift zone is being forced apart," he said. "I think clearly it points to the potential for additional eruptive activity" in lower Puna.

Marzo, the resident, said he saw a crack on Nohea Street widen from about 3 feet on Thursday morning to about 10 feet wide later in the day. He also said that about 40 yards of the road sank.

"These cracks are definitely taking a toll on people getting to their homes," he said.

The developments underscore the scope of the disaster in the area, which has upended lives, destroyed homes and shows no signs of stopping.

In lower Puna, residents say the eruptions have turned their community into a "war zone."

"Everything is so uncertain. It's really nerve-wracking," said Debbie Kalaluhi, who can see the ongoing eruption of fissure no. 17 from her backyard. "You're very on edge. You have to really see it to believe it."

A presidential disaster declaration has been issued for the ongoing Kilauea eruptions, which authorities have compared to months-long volcanic activity in February 1955, in which at least 24 separate volcanic vents opened up and lava covered about 3,900 acres.

Back then, coastal communities from Kalapana to Kapoho were evacuated and "sections of every public road to the coastline were buried by lava" before the eruption abruptly stopped in May 1955 — after 88 days.

This story will be updated.

