KSP investigating fatal accident involving motorcycle, truck hauling cattle trailer

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck hauling a cattle trailer between Willow Road and Neave Road on KY 22 in Bracken County.

The accident happened around noon on Monday.

According to police, a 2017 Kawasaki Motorcycle operated by 49-year-old Alvin Parker of Independence, KY, lost control and collided with a 2003 Dodge pick-up hauling a cattle trailer, operated by Darrin Ramsey, 52, of Brooksville.

Parker was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Bracken County Coroner.

Ramsey was not injured during the collision.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.