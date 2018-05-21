Former heart patient reunites with doctors, nurses

Richard Aidem may look healthy now, but he's come a long way from 12 years ago.

"We were at a softball tournament for my daughter from LA and I got really sick in the middle of the night, I couldn't breath," Aidem said. "I said I got to go to the hospital, I can't breath."

He was immediately diagnosed with congestive heart failure and faced a very scary situation over 3,000 miles from home.

But that early diagnosis and high level of care for Aidem's six days at Owensboro Health has changed his life.

"We think about them all the time," Aidem said "Because without them, I might not even be here."

So now after a heart transplant in 2014, Aidem wanted to come back to Owensboro to see his doctors and nurses for the first time in 12 years.

"I'm just glad to see everybody and happy to show them that I'm pretty healthy now," he said. "And it's because of them that I'm here."

And his nurses never expected such a grand thank you.

"We come here, we do our job, we go home and we don't expect anything in return, it's just part of what we do," Seth Burden one of Aidem's nurses said. "You know, nurses are selfless, they're here to work and they take care for who's in front of them."

But that care was why Aidem was so thankful.

"For something like this to happen, it's very humbling," Burden said. "It's not normal at all."

