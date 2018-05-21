Nine Inch Nails to headline Louder Than Life

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The lineup for Louder Than Life isn't out yet, but one headliner is confirmed.

Nine Inch Nails listed the festival on its website under future tour dates.

Louder Than Life runs from September 28-30, and the date of Nine Inch Nails' show has not been released.

Tickets are currently on sale and start at $120 for Weekend General Admission tickets.

